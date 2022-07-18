ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - HASI

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI) resulting from allegations that Hannon Armstrong may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Hannon Armstrong securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=7529 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 12, 2022, market analyst Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled "HASI: 'ESG' is for Exaggerating, Scamming, and Grifting" which stated several issues with Hannon Armstrong's financial statements, summarizing the issues as "HASI misleadingly inflates GAAP earnings three ways: 1) Through a loophole in the arcana of accounting for renewables subsidies, HASI books non-cash unrealizable income relating to third parties' tax credits that will be reversed; 2) HASI produces non-cash income by manipulating the discount rate it applies to residual assets to implausibly low levels, thereby inflating its gains on securitizations; and, 3) HASI books interest income from non-cash 'Paid in Kind' ('PIK') interest payments, which are essentially IOUs from stressed borrowers."

On this news, Hannon Armstrong's stock price fell $6.92 per share, or 19%, to close at $29.41 per share on July 12, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

