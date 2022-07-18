MBS Source Integrates Andrew Davidson & Co. Inc.'s RiskValDynamics for Structured Securities

AD&Co's RiskValDynamics strengthens MBS Source's electronic structured products trading platform.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc. (AD&Co) is proud to support the leading electronic marketplace for mortgage-backed securities. MBS Source's trading, data, and analytics platform now incorporates AD&Co's RiskValDynamics, an advanced valuation system for structured securities, including both agency and non-agency MBS.

AD&Co + MBS Source logo (PRNewswire)

Chuck Urquhart, Director for AD&Co, said, "MBS Source is a pioneer in the MBS market space. AD&Co is pleased to provide our market-leading models and analytics to aid investors in measuring risk and relative value on this robust platform."

"With the addition of AD&Co's OAS and predictive analytics, we can offer investors a complete suite of tools—finding the best bonds at the best price, fine-tuning their investment strategy, and trading electronically—all on the MBS Source platform," said Mihai Szabo, Founder and CEO of MBS Source.

"Through this collaboration, customers can not only highlight relative value, but also act on it. This helps a buy-side PM or trader fulfill their best execution requirements," added Richard Makarick, MBS Source's Head of Growth.

To learn more about the RiskValDynamics model, visit https://www.ad-co.com/riskvaldynamics

To learn more about MBS Source's electronic MBS marketplace, visit www.mbssource.com.

About Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc.

Andrew Davidson & Co., Inc. is a leading provider of risk intelligence solutions. Founded in 1992 by Andrew Davidson, we are internationally recognized for our leadership in the development of financial research and analytics for loans and mortgage-backed securities products, valuation and hedging strategies, housing policy and government-sponsored enterprise reform, and credit risk transfer transactions. With 30 years of risk management experience and a deep base of market knowledge, our team of experts turns data into meaningful insights. For more information, visit https://www.ad-co.com/.

About MBS Source

MBS Source is a financial technology company bringing efficiencies, connectivity, and access to securitized products through innovative trading and product design. MBS Source's product ecosystem leverages data, analytics, and the power of the network effect to create transparency, liquidity, and efficient trade execution. MBS Source's electronic trading platform connects fixed income professionals to a broad network of liquidity and provides a range of trading protocols to access it. For more information visit www.mbssource.com.

