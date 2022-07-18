Bayen Group Receives Nomination for Supplier of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Bayen Group, LLC has been nominated for the 2022 Supplier of the Year Award presented by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC). They were nominated for this award by their partner, Northrop Grumman. The SCMSDC is a leading corporate membership organization that works to recognize minority businesses and connect diverse suppliers to companies that need them. They represent over 900,000 minority businesses in Southern California.

"We can't begin to describe how honored we are to receive this nomination again from our very good friends at Northrop Grumman," says President Huy Nguyen. "We take pride in partnering with them to digitally transform their business processes to Define Possible through technology. We're also thankful to the SCMSDC for offering this opportunity for companies like ours to be recognized."

Bayen Group develops cutting-edge business solutions leveraging technology as a tool. This enables us to take on complex business challenges from large enterprises and provide unique and innovative answers. Bayen Group is honored to have received several prestigious awards recently, including the Burns & McDonnell California Community of Inclusion Enterprising Excellence Award, the Northrop Grumman President's Innovation Excellence Award, and the Northrop Grumman President's Award for Quality Excellence.

The SCMSDC is made up of approximately 1,300 NMSDC-certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBES) and over 1,700 national corporate members. They are dedicated to fostering a community of diverse suppliers and encouraging connections between these organizations and corporations that can benefit from their distinct perspectives. Visit the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council at www.scmsdc.org for more information.

About Bayen Group

Bayen Group is a highly experienced SharePoint and Microsoft 365 services company. Their team is experts in migration, process automation, system integration, and providing tailor-made SharePoint solutions. They facilitate collaboration across departments by streamlining business processes and connecting Enterprise applications and databases with SharePoint. Their approach results in a seamless, intuitive SharePoint modern workplace experience that greatly increases productivity and efficiency while maintaining security. Bayen Group is proud to be recognized as a HUBZone Certified Small Business, Department of Transportation Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), and California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Minority Business Enterprise. Please visit www.bayengroup.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @BayenGroup.

