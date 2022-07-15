Paychex Named to Selling Power's 2022 "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has once again been named to the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. The corporate research team at Selling Power magazine has assembled and published this list each year since 2000.

"As our sales professionals have swiftly adapted to the changes of the past several years, our focus has remained on providing them with the tools and resources necessary to continue to best serve our customers from wherever they are working," said Paychex senior vice president of sales Mark Bottini . "Just as Paychex provides America's businesses the freedom to succeed, we're doing the same for our sales professionals, providing them the training and technology solutions to continue to meet the HR needs of the evolving workforce."

Companies were ranked in each of the following categories to determine the list:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Diversity and Inclusion

The methodology for the ranking is the product of years of research, according to Selling Power. The companies included on the list have sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with salesforce numbers in the thousands.

"The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training, and compensation of their sales representatives. What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their great culture, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership that focuses on creating customer value and a meaningful work environment that offers unlimited opportunities to win," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power.

The full list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022 can be viewed here: www.sellingpower.com/lists/2022/50-best-companies-to-sell-for.

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

