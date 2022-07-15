5 Ways to Make a High Mileage Car Last

ERIE, Pa., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The term "high-mileage vehicle" can sometimes be interpreted as "rust bucket" or "clunker," but the truth is today's vehicles are built better than ever. A car with 100,000 miles is no longer the maximum life expectancy for a vehicle. And let's face it – buying a car these days is no easy task. If you keep up with routine maintenance, you could push your vehicle to well over 200,000 miles.

Erie Insurance has five ways to help you keep your current vehicle as long as possible.

Fix any problems immediately. Don't ignore that check engine light or any other issue that arises with your high-mileage car. Problems don't just go away – in fact, they usually get worse. As soon as you feel, see, or hear something unusual, take your car to your mechanic to have it serviced immediately. Choose high-quality replacement parts. When it comes to auto parts, you generally get what you pay for. If you want to keep your car on the road, make sure that any worn-out parts are replaced with high-quality options. Follow your owner's maintenance manual. This means getting your oil changed on time, checking your tire pressure, rotating tires and maintaining your fluids. Ignoring regular maintenance during your car's early life will lead to larger problems down the road. Keep it clean. Aside from scrubbing away bugs and grime, cleaning your car can help prevent corrosion both on and under your vehicle. If you drive in the snow, you should know Aside from scrubbing away bugs and grime, cleaning your car can help prevent corrosion both on and under your vehicle. If you drive in the snow, you should know the damage road salt can do to your car – it might surprise you! Drive gently. The better you treat your high-mileage car, the longer it will last. Don't slam on the brakes or the gas; make gradual turns; and avoid potholes or other rough road conditions that can put stress on your vehicle.

