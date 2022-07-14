STERN PINBALL ANNOUNCES RETURN TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL 2022

Stern's Biggest SDCC to Date with New Booth, Return of the Pop-Up Arcade and Brand New Partners: the Nerdist, Toho, Rebellion Republic, Ozzy Osbourne and MORE!



CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc ., announces the company's triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con International. Making its biggest SDCC splash yet, Stern will be unveiling a new booth (#3721), exciting new partnerships, and of course its beloved Pop-up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis.

New booth partner, Rebellion Republic will be bringing its world-class music merchandise to the Con, and together with Stern will be hosting living legend and rock god Ozzy Osbourne and comic book artist Todd McFarlane. The pair will be unveiling new artwork and a special edition comic by McFarlane for Osbourne's highly anticipated album Patient Number 9. Just announced this week, both Osbourne and McFarlane will be doing signings at the Stern booth to celebrate this momentous collab. Stay tuned for the signing schedule and your chance to purchase SDCC exclusive merch.

Returning this year, the Stern Pinball Pop-up Arcade will include all of the latest Stern Pinball machines featuring the award-winning Insider Connected platform. Both casual and series players are encouraged to stop by the Pop-up Arcade to hang out, relax, earn achievements, high scores and enjoy endless hours of free pinball play. Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/ . Players can register at a connected game by scanning a QR code or at the Stern Pinball website. Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world. When a player logs into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

New to the arcade this year will be special guest booths with partners the Nerdist and Toho. Nerdist is your leading source for the latest pop culture news and a welcoming space to geek out about the many things that we love. The media company will be setting up shop in Stern's Pop-up Arcade for the entirety of the Con. Expect to see live tapings of Nerdist News, interviews with celebrity guests, and more.

Toho Company, Limited, is a Japanese entertainment studio focused on the development, production, exhibition, and distribution of powerful live action and animated content including motion pictures, television, and theater. In 1954, the studio released the iconic film "Godzilla," giving birth to one of cinema's most enduring and celebrated icons loved by fans across the globe.

Come find Stern Pinball on the show floor at booth #3721 or stop by the Pop-up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

