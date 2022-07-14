Posadas and Sabre will collaborate to boost the distribution strategy of the hotel operator

The multi-year agreement will help the Mexican hotel operator accelerate its growth plans and drive higher revenue through Sabre's SynXis Central Reservations.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading provider of software and technology powering the global travel industry, today announced a new distribution agreement with Posadas, Mexico's leading hotel operator, which will help accelerate its growth plans and drive higher revenue through Sabre's SynXis Central Reservations (CR) platform.

The agreement will allow the hotel operator to put its inventory in front of hundreds of thousands of travel agents globally across all major global distribution systems (GDS) through Sabre Hospitality's innovative SynXis CR . This platform offers specific functionalities and capabilities that help drive higher revenue and streamline internal processes, improving efficiency.

"Sabre is an important travel technology company in the world and with leadership in Mexico that offers a comprehensive distribution platform for the different sales channels including the Global Distribution Systems (GDS)," said José Jaime Lorenzo, director of Revenue Management, Technology and Distribution, Posadas. "Our partnership with Sabre includes replacing our current GDS connectivity technology with SynXis."

Sabre also continues to support Posadas' GDS marketing, helping to position its hotels under the Live Aqua, Grand Fiesta Americana, Curamoria Collection, Fiesta Americana, The Explorean, IOH, Fiesta Inn, Gamma and one brands through Sabre's Sponsored Property and Promospot campaigns.

"We are delighted to support Posadas' distribution strategy with the implementation of SynXis CR. To successfully compete and drive incremental revenue opportunities, it is essential that hoteliers equip themselves with the right technology tools to put their offerings in front of global markets," said Frank Trampert, senior vice president and global general manager, Community Sales, Sabre Hospitality. "We are excited to enable Posadas to capture and create future travel demand in a key market like Mexico and beyond."

Available in eight languages, SynXis CR enables a single system of record that can help implement hoteliers' distribution strategy, reaching the industry's broadest distribution points and supporting their business goals. Hotel owners and managers can enter and maintain their own property information, including rates, photos, inventory and policies, as well as view booking data and reports through the SynXis online portal, where they can access various marketing tools.

About Sabre Corporation



Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies, including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company offers sales, distribution and fulfillment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, generate revenue and deliver personalized experiences to travelers. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel providers with buyers around the world. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260 billion in global travel expenses annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.sabre.com.

About Posadas



Posadas is the leading hotel operator in Mexico that owns, leases and manages 185 hotels and 28,690 rooms, with a presence in the most important and visited beach and city destinations in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Its hotels located in city destinations represent 87% of the total rooms it has and in beach destinations 13%. Posadas operates the Live Aqua Beach Resort, Live Aqua Urban Resort, Live Aqua Boutique Resort, Grand Fiesta Americana, Curamoria Collection, Fiesta Americana, The Explorean, IOH, Fiesta Inn, Gamma and one brands, as well as the Live Aqua Residence Club and Fiesta Americana Vacation Club vacation programs. Posadas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) since 1992. For more information, visit: www.posadas.com.

