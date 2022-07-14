Infostrux Awarded Snowflake Retail & CPG Competency Badge for Accelerating Innovation in the Snowflake Retail Data Cloud

Infostrux provides specialized data sharing and demand forecasting solutions for joint customers

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Infostrux Solutions Inc. today announced that it has been awarded the Snowflake Retail & CPG Competency badge for its specialized expertise in the Snowflake Retail Data Cloud . Infostrux is extending the depth of its professional services and retail-focused data solutions, unlocking new ways to transform the industry and accelerate data-driven outcomes for customers.

Infostrux and Snowflake are working closely to mobilize the world's data with the Snowflake Retail Data Cloud, helping joint customers fully realize the value of their own data and seamlessly share it across their ecosystem in near real-time to improve customer experiences, demand forecasts and supply chain operations. The partnership is entirely defined by a single-minded focus on enabling joint customers' innovative edge in the market.

The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program, unveiled at Snowflake Summit 2022, validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. Infostrux is breaking down data silos within and outside of organizations by designing specialized industry solutions to accelerate the time to value for customers looking to benefit from the advanced Snowflake platform.

With Infostrux and Snowflake, joint customers can extend the reach of their data to drive agility, deliver exceptional, personalized customer experiences and optimize operations. Infostrux has guided joint customer, Browns Shoes, in using the Snowflake Data Cloud as the bedrock of their data strategy to integrate and augment their full breadth of analytics across business functions swiftly and efficiently.

"Choosing Infostrux and Snowflake has been instrumental in executing on our vision," said Alexandre Hubert, VP Technology and Logistics, Browns Shoes. "While we could see that Snowflake was the path forward technologically, we needed to enable business use cases fast and couldn't afford to stumble along the way. Collaborating with Infostrux, we were able to couple their deep Snowflake and DataOps expertise to our team's domain knowledge and generate business value within an aggressive timeframe, and are now in a position to take full advantage of the Snowflake Data Cloud."

"The experience we've acquired working with Browns Shoes, and a number of other players in the Retail & CPG space, has allowed us to develop a set of practices and solutions aimed at helping organizations truly realize the promise of the Snowflake Retail Data Cloud." said Pierre Jr Cliche, VP Products & Solutions, Infostrux. "The Snowflake platform enables so much more than the foundational, and our customers are looking to us to leverage those transformational use cases introduced by Snowflake, whether it be by extending their Customer 360 view using industry-wide Data Clean Rooms or by forecasting demand through Snowflake-centric machine learning workflows."

"Together, Snowflake and Infostrux can help joint customers in the Retail and CPG industries govern and share data seamlessly to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize supply chains, and make data-driven merchandising decisions," said Rosemary Hua, Global Retail and CPG Industry GTM lead, Snowflake. "Infostrux's Retail and CPG Competency badge demonstrates their continued innovation in the Data Cloud, further mobilizing the world's data to better serve their customers."

About Infostrux

Infostrux is a consulting firm specialized in data engineering, data science and data management on Snowflake. Founded in January 2021, it has rapidly established itself as a Premier Snowflake partner and is expanding steadily across North America, working with organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

