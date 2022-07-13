Salix Announces 2022 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program Winners

For Third Consecutive Year, 10 Students with Gastrointestinal Disease Will Each Receive a $10,000 Scholarship

LAVAL, QC, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, today announced the winners of its 2022 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program. For the third consecutive year, Salix will be awarding $10,000 each to 10 students living with a GI disease.

"Salix is pleased to recognize these 10 outstanding Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholarship awardees who are thriving in their academic journey while living with the challenges of a gastrointestinal condition," said Nicola Kayel, vice president, Marketing, Salix. "At Salix, we feel honored to play a small role in these students' pursuit of higher education, and we look forward to seeing the result of their hard work in the near future."

The 2022 awardees were selected from more than 150 applications. As part of the process, applicants were required to submit essays describing how their GI condition has impacted their educational journey, as well as delve into the role their health care provider played in helping them reach their personal and educational goals. All scholarship applications were reviewed by an independent panel of judges.

The Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recognizes students across a wide range of educational pursuits, with scholarships in three categories, including the Undergraduate Scholar Awards, for those pursuing undergraduate degrees; the Graduate Scholar Awards, for those pursuing graduate degrees; and the Working Parent's Scholar Award, for parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees.

The 2022 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recipients are:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards

Graduate Scholar Awards

Working Parent's Scholar Award

"It's hard to express my gratitude and how grateful I truly am for this opportunity," said Joshua Swimmer, a recipient of the Working Parent's Award and a student at the University of Southern Indiana. "I was diagnosed with a lifelong chronic disease, and never once would I have imagined something so positive to actually come from it. I appreciate everything this will afford for me and my family."

To learn more about the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, visit www.salix.com/scholarship.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health through our approximately 90% ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

