BoldHaus to Host Groove Conference for Consultants, Leadership Coaches, Service Providers & Diverse Suppliers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BoldHaus, an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, which helps consultants, leadership coaches, service providers, and certified diverse-owned businesses to win corporate clients, today announced its annual conference, Groove, will return to Fort Lauderdale, October 17 – 20, 2022.

"Acquiring new clients is the top concern for self-employed experts, small business owners, and boutique firms who don't have large marketing budgets," said Angelique Rewers, CEO and founder, BoldHaus, a WBENC-certified woman-owned enterprise.

"Groove is designed to help small business owners hone their skills to get in front of decision makers, close new business, and create lasting transformation inside of organizations," said Rewers.

The marketplace is booming especially for experts who help companies address talent shortages, leadership development pipelines, diversity, workplace culture, and more. For example, according to Technavio, the corporate leadership training market is set to grow by an additional $18.59 billion from 2021 to 2026.

"On one hand, consultants, coaches, trainers, service providers, and diverse suppliers have never had a better opportunity to support organizations that are reeling from The Great Resignation, supply chain disruptions, digital disruption, climate change, and much more," said Rewers. "On the other hand, entrepreneurs need to make a paradigm shift in how they market and sell their expertise to decision makers who are being pulled in every direction. Making that shift is exactly what the Groove conference is all about."

BoldHaus Groove will be hosted at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Monday, Oct. 17 to Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Learn more and register to attend at https://boldhausgroove.com/.

