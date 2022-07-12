LONGi awarded China's Most Sustainable Employer by Forbes for second year in a row

XI'AN, China, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8, Forbes China officially unveiled the results of the 2022 Best Employer Selection. Owing to its leading talent development strategy, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi) has won the title of China's Most Sustainable Employer of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Forbes China adheres to long-term attention to corporate values and social development trends. Driven by the core concept of "sustainable development", the 2022 Best Employers Selection list explores and focuses on more benchmarking companies with "Digital Responsibility".

LONGi has always adhered to the core values of "Reliable, Value-added and Fulfillment", practiced the principle of "Respect", "Opportunity" and "Incentive", focused on the growth and development of employees, and has stayed committed to being an employer with the highest growth value for its employees.

At the same time, the company has actively promoted the "LONGi Lecture Hall" project for the general public and college students, promoted the concept of sustainable development and the development prospects of the photovoltaic industry under the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, helped global talents understand and acknowledge global energy transition, and shared green development outcomes.

As the world's leading solar technology company, LONGi adheres to a people-oriented approach and always carries out various employer experience initiatives around the career cycle of its employees, thereby, boosting their sense of fulfillment and happiness through a fair and diverse career platform.

The "China's Most Sustainable Employer of the Year" award recognizes the company's leadership in talent development and corporate social responsibility. LONGi anticipates that more outstanding talents will join the industry and become practitioners of "Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World".

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World' and brand philosophy of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

