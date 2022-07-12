Demotech Assigns Its Highest Financial Stability Rating® to Prime Insurance Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first to review and rate independent, regional and specialty insurers, has assigned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A", Unsurpassed, to Prime Insurance Company. This level of FSR is assigned to insurers who possess unsurpassed financial stability, liquidity of invested assets, an acceptable level of financial leverage, reasonable loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (L&LAE) and realistic pricing.

Demotech's President and co-founder, Joseph Petrelli, noted "It is a pleasure to have Prime Insurance Company return to the growing list of Demotech rated carriers. In an industry that is attracted to data analytics and artificial intelligence, the team at Prime Insurance Company recognizes that marketing, underwriting and effective claims handling require natural intelligence as well. This is a distinguishing feature at Prime."

About Prime Insurance Company

Prime Insurance Company is a committed and trusted resource for individuals, businesses and producers, following a bold business model that has inspired forty years of success and growth. By keeping underwriting and risk management teams in-house, Prime has been able to write an endless list of risk classes, and offer a broad range of coverage in specialty classes. Their in-house, expert claims team has handled over 70,000 claims and provides support to insureds throughout the entire insurance process - from risk mitigation to claims handling. Their internal teams support Prime, the producer and the insured to get the most reliable coverage for their liability risk.

Visit www.primeis.com to learn how Prime Insurance Company can assist your efforts.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of independent, regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information on how we can assist you.

