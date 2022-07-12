5WPR Announces the Creation of a Dedicated Computer Hardware PR Division

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the creation of a dedicated computer hardware PR division as an expansion of their continuously growing B2B practice area.

The computer hardware industry is working to advance the technology and capabilities across a variety of high-level technologies including IoT device manufacturers, semiconductor companies, additive manufacturing, and data analytics to name a few.

"Computer hardware continues to receive mainstream media attention as conversations surrounding the supply chain take the forefront of both business and consumer concerns," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Working alongside the hardware industry requires an incredibly knowledgeable team of experts who are able to amplify the advancements, and communicate the intricacies of an incredibly competitive, billion-dollar industry."

PR services offered to computer hardware PR clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

