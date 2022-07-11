MENASHA PACKAGING FINALIZES ACQUISITION OF GEORGIA-PACIFIC'S COLOR-BOX BUSINESS

NEENAH, Wis., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation, announced it has finalized the acquisition of Color-Box, a business unit of Georgia-Pacific, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Like Menasha Packaging, Color-Box is a corrugated packaging manufacturer specializing in high-graphic packaging solutions. Founded in 2000, Color-Box employs 550 and operates plants in Richmond, Indiana; Pelahatchie, Mississippi; and Madera, California.

"Our two organizations are going to be an excellent fit. By joining forces, we will be able to offer both an expanded geographic footprint, as well as enriched capabilities in the area of high-end graphic packaging solutions for our customers," said Mike Riegsecker President of Menasha Packaging. Menasha helps over 1,500 leading brands, from global leaders to bold new startups, go-to-market every day.

About Menasha Packaging

Menasha Packaging Company is the nation's largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider with a network of design centers, manufacturing plants, contract packaging, and fulfillment service centers. Menasha designs, prints, and produces high-end graphic packaging, displays and merchandising products for in-store and online. Menasha Packaging also provides repacking, assembly, and fulfillment services, and collaborates with the world's leading retailers and consumer packaged goods companies to deliver the greatest measurable value across the entire integrated omnichannel supply chain. Menasha Packaging is headquartered in Neenah, Wis., and operates over 50 facilities across North America.

About Menasha Corporation

Menasha Corporation is a leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider specializing in retail merchandising packaging and displays, plastic reusable containers and pallets, protective packaging interiors, and packaging supply chain and fulfillment services. Menasha Corporation's products and services are used by major food, beverage, consumer products, industrial/automotive, health and beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and electronics companies. Established in 1849, Menasha Corporation is one of America's oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company employs approximately 7,000 employees in 112 facilities in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.menashacorporation.com.

