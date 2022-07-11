Cox Automotive Mobility Unlocks More Efficient Fleet Operations Future

Easily accessible Fleet Marketplace automates servicing through streamlined decisioning, scheduling and invoicing through a nationwide network of specialized service providers.

New Service 360™ fleet solution provides a fully managed maintenance program to maximize vehicle uptime and minimize total cost of ownership.

Vehicle connectivity complements Fleet Platform with device-free approach to fleet vehicle management.

ATLANTA, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive Mobility is enhancing the flow, health and life cycle of fleets of all types and sizes through its digital-first suite of fleet solutions to optimize operations for owners, operators and fleets across the country. As the A.C.E.S. (autonomous/aerial, connected, electric, shared) future of transportation continues to unfold, fleet providers will face an increasing need for tools and service capabilities to support complex vehicle needs. Cox Automotive Mobility's comprehensive service-management solution, fleet platform and vehicle connectivity solutions combined with its integrated marketplace of the world's leading commercial and independent repair shops and mobile maintenance service providers is the efficient way to keep fleet vehicles safe, compliant and on the road.

"Beyond the many consumer trends driving fleet growth, there is also an important technology component impacting medium- and -heavy duty fleets of today and tomorrow," said Alex Fraser, AVP of Fleet Operations, Cox Automotive Mobility. "Cox Automotive Mobility's digital-first suite of fleet solutions provides advanced capabilities and service footprint to maximize the value of every fleet asset's complete life cycle."

Nationwide Marketplace Keeps Fleets Road-Ready

The Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Marketplace provides an on-demand approach to asset servicing through a national network of leading commercial and independent repair shops, automotive dealers and mobile maintenance providers. This expansive network of more than 5,000 service providers with more than 15,000 service locations also incorporates the trusted service points within Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Services, the premier on-site maintenance provider for trailers, medium-duty (Class 3-6) and heavy-duty trucks (Class 7-8) in North America. With more than 1,100 world-class technicians, nearly 800 mobile-service trucks, more than 25 shop facilities and the nation's largest self-performing 24/7 emergency repair and towing service, Cox Automotive Mobility's best-in-class technicians defy downtime every day to keep America's trucks moving. In addition, Fleet Marketplace's 24/7/365 dispatch center delivers a more flexible and efficient workflow, covering inbound calls related to warranties, repair history and scheduling.

Fully-Managed Service 360™ Maintenance Management Program Keeps Fleets Healthy

Many fleet operators today rely on manual processes that directly impact vehicle uptime – a key driver of productivity and profitability. In fact, downtime can cost fleets thousands per day, and those figures add up fast. With automatic routing of work and repair orders based on service provider availability, pricing and proximity, the Service 360™ maintenance program allows fleet operators to focus on their day-to-day while Cox Automotive Mobility's fleet experts schedule, repair and manage all fleet maintenance needs. Simplification continues with increased flexibility to integrate with telematics-based solutions of choice and a faster process to submit and approve estimates, as well as pay invoices. Best-in-class reporting offers easy, real-time access to all maintenance and service records, technician certifications and DVIR inspections for every fleet unit. Service 360™ is being piloted with several fleet customers with additional expansion planned for later this year.

For more information on the Cox Automotive Mobility Fleet Marketplace and Service 360™, visit www.CAMFleetOperations.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

