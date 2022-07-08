Century Communities Releases 27 Luxury Homesites in Las Vegas

Top 10 homebuilder now selling homes in the gated community of Homestead Ranch

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced it recently opened for sales at Homestead Ranch—the company's new gated community boasting luxury pool-sized homesites in northwest Las Vegas from the upper $700s. With a versatile lineup of all estate-sized single-story homes, floor plans at Homestead Ranch offer everything from optional pool houses and courtyards to detached casitas, multi-generational layouts and expansive garages.

Caption: Model Exterior at Homestead Ranch in Las Vegas | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HomesteadLV.

"With generous homesites, lavish floor plans, and a charming rural location offering quick access to Mount Charleston, Homestead Ranch is an absolute gem," said Robb Beville, Nevada division president. "We've already sold a few homes of just 27 total, so now's the time for homebuyers to come out, tour our model, and find their best fit."

More About Homestead Ranch:

3 single-family floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, 3- to 7-bay garage

Homes up to 3,704 square feet

Homesites up to 18,000 square feet

Walk-in closets in every bedroom

42" birch kitchen cabinetry, granite or quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, 10' ceilings, free-standing soaking tubs, Century Home Connect® smart home package and more included

Prime location with close proximity to I-95, 215, Mount Charleston , and Paiute Golf Resort

Sales Center:

8535 Nicholas James Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89143

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 702.936.3020.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Nevada.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Caption: Model Great Room at Homestead Ranch in Las Vegas | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Caption: Model Kitchen at Homestead Ranch in Las Vegas | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

