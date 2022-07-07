LendingTree, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on July 28, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, today announced that it will release fiscal second quarter 2022 results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET. The company will also post a letter to shareholders on the Company's website at investors.lendingtree.com.

LendingTree logo (PRNewsfoto/LendingTree) (PRNewswire)

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET that same day, which will be simultaneously webcast via the Company's website at investors.lendingtree.com. The webcast replay will be available following the event.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, by comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search and choosing the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, personal loans, credit cards, business loans, auto loans, student loan refinancing, and insurance including auto and homeowners' policies. Through the My LendingTree platform, members receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

investors@lendingtree.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

press@lendingtree.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LendingTree, Inc.