Ventera Welcomes Gopal "Sharath" Sharathchandra as new Senior Vice President of Financial Solutions

RESTON, Va., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventera Corp., welcomes Gopal "Sharath" Sharathchandra as new SVP of Financial Solutions, the latest expansion in the company's effort to bolster industry expertise in banking and finance.

Sharath will support Ventera's Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning practice focusing on serving commercial clients to enhance their efficiency, adaptability, and delivery of business value.

"We are thrilled to have Sharath on board," said Ventera CEO Robert Acosta. "His skillset will benefit both our clients and team members in their AI and analytics journey, while enhancing our services and driving delivery of solutions towards organizational success."

Sharath comes to Ventera with 25+ years of analytic leadership experience in financial services, most recently as a senior leader at PNC Bank and having served in prior leadership roles at Freddie Mac, Capital One, and the Asian Development Bank.

He is adept at leading diverse, cross-functional teams spanning business and technology. More specifically, he has deep expertise in leading business functions that rely intensively on data, analytics, and modeling and has led the operationalization of such solutions by leveraging data management, technology implementation and process execution while also driving data strategy and data governance.

"Sharath is a great addition to our commercial business unit. His expertise in applying analytics and modeling to address business problems will be an asset for our current and future clients," said Ventera EVP of Business Services, Chris Ford.

Sharath holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, a MS in statistics from Stanford University, a PhD in finance from the University of California, Berkeley, and is a recent graduate of the NYC Data Science Academy's top-rated bootcamp in machine learning and data science.

About Ventera Corp.

Ventera is a consulting firm that solves complex challenges for business and government. Through User-Centered Agile development, we build products and solutions that are people smart and outcome driven. Based in Virginia and serving businesses and federal agencies focused on financial services, healthcare and communications, we pride ourselves on forging the essential people, technology and industry connections that drive true innovation and partnership. To learn more visit www.ventera.com.

