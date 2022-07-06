Local Entrepreneur Brings Newest Capriotti's to Malvern

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu Now Open in Malvern

MALVERN, Penn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, opened a new location in Malvern at 10 Liberty Blvd. in The Grove Shopping Center, off of Highway 29, across 202 from Wegmans and Target. Capriotti's brings the Malvern community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the American Wagyu cheese steaks, meatball hoagies, and salads; all using premium, fresh ingredients.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw, and the Cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Malvern Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option and third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Malvern community.

The new Malvern location will be replacing the former Exton shop, both of which is locally owned and operated by Heath Mitchem. After a career in business procurement, planning and strategy, Heath wanted to enter into the restaurant business and is now opening his third Capriotti's location in Pennsylvania.

"We are very excited to open our third Capriotti's location in Malvern. My wife and I love the community and surrounding areas and we look forward to serving all the wonderful residents and businesses in the area," said Heath. "Capriotti's is known for its high-quality, delicious ingredients that make the perfect combination for hoagies and catering. We can't wait to provide our delicious options to the Malvern community."

Malvern Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering where you can request delivery. Capriotti's in Malvern offers catering for any event from corporate events, neighborhood, graduation, pool and football parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, catering salads, cookie and brookie trays, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 484-290-3300.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Marcus Durbin, Fishman PR | mdurbin@fishmanpr.com | 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop