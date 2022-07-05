Venterra Realty Announces AutoPay Discount for Residents

Residents to receive discounts for AutoPay enrollment

HOUSTON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty, owner and operator of more than 20,000 apartment units across 16 US cities, recently announced that it has launched AutoPay Discount, making it one of the first Multi-family companies to reward renters by enrolling in an automatic payment program.

Venterra's AutoPay system streamlines the payment process and offers residents flexibility and options for various forms of payment within the program. The goal of this program is to reward renters for opting into Venterra's AutoPay which was designed to purposefully simplify and improve the payment process by eliminating the hassle of logging into a pay portal or visiting the office to pay rent monthly.

By enrolling in AutoPay, Venterra's more than 38,000 residents will be rewarded and will obtain a $20 monthly credit, allowing for a $240 annual savings. During a time when inflation is estimated to be at a 40-year high, this is a significant relief.

Through AutoPay, residents can digitally pay their rent, saving valuable time, and ensuring their rent is paid on time each month. Residents who choose to enroll can set a limit or choose a variable amount and select whether they would prefer AutoPay to automatically withdraw funds from either a checking account or credit card.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the AutoPay Discount to our residents. Through this innovative initiative, our hope is that our residents will experience an improved payment process, allowing for less time spent worrying about providing payment and more time enjoying our communities," said Venterra CEO John Foresi. "Our residents are our top priority, and it is part of our innovative spirit to continually look for ways to improve and enhance the renter experience. Paying rent should not be a hassle, and we are excited to see how AutoPay can continue to simplify the payment process, while also rewarding the loyal residents who choose to enroll," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 70 communities and more than 20,000 apartment units across 16 US cities that provide housing to over 38,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $8.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

