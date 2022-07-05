TEAMSTERS LOCAL 983 RATIFIES CONTRACT AT LAMB WESTON

Agreement Comes After Contentious Battle with Company

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Lamb Weston in American Falls, ID voted overwhelmingly to ratify their latest collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 983.

"Teamster power is thriving here in the Gem State, and this agreement is proof positive of that," said LaWanda Ellsworth, Local 983 Business Agent. "Congratulations to these workers who stood strong and refused to succumb to pressure during an extensive fight to get the wages, benefits and working conditions that they deserve. I'd also like to thank Local 839 Secretary-Treasurer Russell Shjerven for coming all the way from Washington to help us negotiate this agreement. His participation was critical to our success."

The agreement comes after a prolonged battle against one of the world's largest food processing companies, which resulted in the members taking a strike vote and filing unfair labor practice charges against Lamb Weston. The contract includes a number of significant improvements – including a ratification bonus, wage increases of ten percent over the course of three years, additional paid time off, increased pay for shift differentials and an increase in short-term disability benefits. In addition to the economic benefits, members also secured stronger grievance procedures, better seniority rights, higher safety and health standards and much more.

Amanda Misner works at the Lamb Weston facility and served on the union negotiating committee.

"A strong contract is a contract that we as a crew can follow and the company can follow," Misner said. "Our mental and physical well-being is important to the continued hard work we provide, and to Lamb Weston customers. We deserve a strong, up-to-date agreement that fits the world as it is today."

Founded in 1942, Teamsters Local 983 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Eastern Idaho. For more information, go to http://www.teamsterslocal983.com/

