New Richmond American Community Now Selling in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Seasons at Mason Trails (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtMasonTrails) is now selling from nearby Windsong at Winding Creek. This idyllic new addition to the popular Mason Trails masterplan in Roseville showcases four inspired ranch-style floor plans and one two-story floor plan from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsSac)—designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

About Seasons at Mason Trails

Five ranch-style floor plans from the upper $500s

3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,590 to 2,080 sq. ft.

Gourmet kitchens, lofts, studies and detached casitas available

Casitas, 3-car and RV garages available on select plans

Master-planned amenities including equestrian trails and greenbelts

Easy access to downtown Sacramento and Lake Tahoe via I-80

Close proximity to parks, golf courses and recreation

Ask about special offers and interest rates under 5%!

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Mason Trails will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Mason Trails is located at 9480 Preservation Street in Roseville. Its temporary Sales Center is located at 501 Silver Cloud Court in Roseville. Call 916.472.7383 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

