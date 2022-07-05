Kubat HealthCare Opens New Respiratory Care Location in Papillion, Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubat HealthCare announced today the opening of a new location focused on offering respiratory equipment and services at 760 Gold Coast Road, Suite 103 in Papillion, Nebraska 68046 on June 22, 2022.

"Kubat HealthCare's new respiratory location is a win-win for the community in Papillion, Nebraska," said Jim Rich, CEO of Kubat HealthCare. "We are taking action to make our patient's lives better by providing exceptional access to care. This is healthcare where people and medical providers need it, in this community, where they live and work."

The Kubat HealthCare staff will work alongside trusted healthcare partners in the Respiratory space to offer Respiratory Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) solutions that provide therapy used in the treatment of respiratory disorders. In addition to CPAP we also provide oxygen, AffloVest® and ventilators as part of our respiratory offerings.

The staff plans to work with caregivers and clinical teams on patient specific treatment plans to ensure a continuum of care. To support the community, Rachel Kline, a licensed respiratory therapist for Kubat HealthCare, will relocate from her position at the Midtown location to manage the Papillion site. "Our goal is to improve patients' health by improving their breathing and sleeping patterns," said Kline.

The new location will also support the overall health of the community by offering quality vitamins, clinical cannabis-derived compound (CBD) therapies and home medical equipment (HME) products.

"As a resident of Papillion I've seen first-hand the need for providers that offer an array of healthcare solutions," said Dawn Wierzbicki, executive vice president of growth. "It is our goal to grow our service offerings within this community moving forward."

To celebrate the expansion, Kubat HealthCare is sponsoring the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Community Celebration on July 6th. The Kubat HealthCare founding partners, Mike and Matt Kubat, will be throwing out the first pitch for the game.

About Kubat HealthCare

Kubat HealthCare, owned by Percipio Partners,LLC, is an independent and locally owned healthcare provider based in Omaha with 13 locations throughout Nebraska. Products and solutions including compounding, home medical equipment, long-term care, respiratory, retail pharmacy, CBD products and vitamins are available at one or more location. Each location is dedicated to making patients' lives better by providing exceptional access to care and compassionate service. To learn more, visit www.KubatHealthCare.com.

About Percipio Partners

Percipio Partners, LLC, established in 2008, is a private equity investment company that provides business operations expertise and consulting services to owned investments and third-party clients located in the Midwest. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company is focused exclusively on lower to middle-market companies. Business leaders turn to Percipio Partners to solve their most complex financial challenges. As a trusted key partner and financial experts, the team strives to transform organizations position in the marketplace. Percipio Partner's team works shoulder-to-shoulder with clients and investors to choose strategies for financial growth. Learn more about Percipio Partners at www.percipiopartners.com.

