Christensen, Inc, a Pacific Northwest-based Fuel, Lubricants, and Propane distributor acquires United Oil

RICHLAND, Wash. and BOISE, Idaho, July 5, 2022 -- Christensen Inc., (www.christensenusa.com) a leader in fuel, lubricants, and propane distribution across the Pacific Northwest, is excited to announce the acquisition of United Oil, one of the industry's premier distributors, with operations based in southern Idaho.

The addition of United Oil strengthens our distribution network in one of the fastest growing markets in the country.

This acquisition brings together two dedicated, family-owned, and operated organizations. Together, they have over 100 years of serving the fuel, lubricant, and propane needs of their customers.

With the completion of the acquisition, Christensen will add an additional 3000 customers to its client roster, which spans retail fuel, commercial and fleet organizations.

"The Franklin family has built a great organization with wonderful people that truly care about each other and their customers," said Tony Christensen, CEO of Christensen, Inc. "The addition of United Oil and its entities support the Christensen growth strategy by strengthening our distribution network in one of the fastest growing markets in the country. We are excited to welcome the United Oil team and look forward to providing our quality products and differentiated services to customers in Idaho and Nevada."

Christensen offers an innovative suite of products and services to more than 10,000 retail fuels, commercial, industrial, and fleet card customers. As a recent winner of the Phillips 66 Innovation Award, Christensen leads the industry with its technology-driven tools that enable customers real-time access to business reporting, delivery details, and other crucial data, anytime and anywhere through its mobile app or customer-based web portal.

Robert Franklin, Co-Owner of United Oil said, "We've valued our customers and employees, who have felt like an extended part of our family over the years. This is an exciting opportunity for everyone involved, as we know our customers and employees are in good hands and will continue to be the priority."

This acquisition builds on the strong momentum Christensen has generated over the course of 2021, with the acquisition of two other distributors. As Christensen expands its footprint into Idaho, it will allow the company to continue to accelerate its long-term, sustainable growth plans.

ABOUT CHRISTENSEN, INC.

Founded in 1935, Christensen is family-owned and operated. Headquartered in Richland, Washington, the company employs more than 500 people across the Pacific Northwest and nationwide. Built on decades of industry experience and the latest technology, Christensen is revolutionizing the way fuels, lubricants, and propane are ordered, delivered, and managed. For the past 10 years, the Christensen Company has grown 8x faster than the industry average and has emerged as a market leader.

