Against all Odds: Domino builders attempt world record chain reaction at The Tech Interactive

SAN JOSE, Calif. , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert builders, including kinetic artists featured on FOX's Domino Masters, will attempt a world record-breaking domino run at The Tech Interactive this weekend. Alex Huang, known as Flash Domino and a group of 11 builders plan to use roughly 30,000 dominoes in all to break the record for world's largest structure chain. Visitors can watch them work all weekend before the topple Monday, July 4 at noon.

"You never really know what's going to happen in those final moments. We're spending nearly a week building and rebuilding our reactions and even with decades of combined experience, we're holding our breath that everything falls into place," said Huang, who has nearly 6,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In its 7th year, Reactica is the largest kinetic art build in California. The master builders are setting up 36 structures of roughly 6,572 dominoes. The current world record is 30 structures of 3,500 dominoes. The team will also share tips on making fun and dynamic creations during a member workshop and daily domino challenges where visitors get to put their steady hands and innovation to the test.

"Chain reactions are such a breathtaking and fascinating way to engage in fast-thinking STEAM problem-solving. We love inspiring young people with hands-on fun and creativity," says President and CEO of The Tech Interactive Katrina Stevens.

Topple Time

Monday, July 4, noon

The Tech Interactive

201 S. Market St.

San Jose, CA 95125

You can find the schedule here .

Builders include Domino Masters Producer Alex Huang , Domino Masters judge Steve Price ; Domino Masters contestants Lyle Broughton , Evan Voeltner , John Wickham, Brian Kazian and Kristine Kazian; Former domino world record holder Erez Klein; and expert builders Zane C. , Joel Yantha , Chase Blanchette , and Brady Dolan .

