U-Haul Giving Free Propane Tank Safety Inspections before July 4 Cookouts

PHOENIX, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Independence Day approaches and families prepare to fire up their propane-powered BBQ grills, more than 1,100 U-Haul® facilities are providing free safety inspections and qualification checks on all propane cylinders to ensure safe holiday celebrations.

Propane sales typically spike prior to July 4, one of the busiest days for food preparation using the clean-burning fuel. In anticipation of family gatherings and the expected surge of people topping off their tanks, U-Haul is asking customers to take advantage of free tank inspections by a certified propane technician at any of its Company-owned stores where propane is sold.

"U-Haul takes propane safety seriously," said Scott Johnson, U-Haul propane program manager.

"We want people to enjoy their holiday without worrying about their tanks. All types of customers rely on U-Haul to provide high-quality products and a safe experience. U-Haul certified propane technicians are available to check the qualification date on each cylinder, examine the valve for leaks, and inspect the tank for dents, cracks, gouges, and rust."

Johnson estimates that as many as 20 million propane tanks are sold in the U.S. each year. Many of these tanks lapse in qualification annually and cannot be legally filled without inspection and requalification.

Propane tanks are qualified for 12 years from the original manufactured date, which is stamped on the tank collar or foot. Customers have two options if qualification has lapsed:

Visit a propane company to have a tank requalified if it passes inspection. That can cost about $25 , and requalification lasts for five years.

$49.95 . Purchase a new 20-pound BBQ tank with a fuel gauge that is qualified for 12 years, and is available at U-Haul stores for only

U-Haul began selling propane in 1984 and became the largest U.S. retailer by 1987. Today, U-Haul safely supplies propane to thousands of customers daily across the U.S. and Canada.

U-Haul utilizes the S.T.E.P. program (Safety, Training, Equipment and Promotion) to deliver propane safely, cleanly and conveniently to customers. The U-Haul propane certification program for Team Members, and the U-Haul propane website promoting consumer safety tips and education information, all align with the Propane Education Research Council (PERC).

Along with strict safety training standards, U-Haul deploys an online service request system that connects U-Haul centers to its propane vendors to report any equipment issues and to ensure there is propane available and safew to dispense to its customers seven days a week. These combined elements demonstrate U-Haul's commitment to providing a better product and service to more customers at a lower cost. The S.T.E.P. program gives U-Haul the edge in safely and effectively meeting our customer's propane demands.

"When handled correctly, propane is a safe and efficient energy source," Johnson said. "Our certified propane technicians are trained to identify any issues with the cylinders and dispense the cleaning-burning gas safely at low prices. We encourage each customer to take advantage of the free inspections before they open the grill and start celebrating."

Propane is the focus of several U-Haul sustainability initiatives. The Company continues to grow its propane Autogas locations to service alternative-fuel vehicles, and champions green products like the 1-pound reusable propane cylinder, a safer and more responsible option to disposable tanks. Visit uhaul.com/about/sustainability to learn more about U-Haul ecofriendly practices.

