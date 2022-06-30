Summit 7 Awarded 2022 Microsoft US Compliance Partner of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7 Systems ("Summit 7"), an industry-leading provider of security and compliance for the Defense Industrial Base, has been recognized as the 2022 Microsoft US Compliance Partner of the Year. The 2022 MSUS Compliance Partner of The Year award recognizes partners who have proven that they fully embrace the power of Microsoft's Compliance product portfolio enabling the development of solutions that deliver on long-term customer success.

Summit 7 was selected from a competitive list of Microsoft Partners for its security and compliance solutions and services focused on the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). These cybersecurity regulations impact aerospace and defense organizations as well as higher education universities in the Defense Industrial Base, and will require third-party assessments of their respective information systems.

"We are extremely excited to receive this award in recognition of our extensive work with the Microsoft Government Cloud platforms and our specific focus on critical infrastructures. We understand that compliance is a key focus area for Microsoft, and we will continue to strive to be known as the first line of defense for the Defense Industrial Base" said Scott Edwards, Summit 7 CEO.

Summit 7 developed its portfolio of CMMC Compliance Solutions by mapping the security practices and regulatory controls to the Microsoft 365 GCC High and Azure Government cloud platforms. Leveraging the M365 E3 / E5 Security Suite and Azure Government infrastructure, Summit 7 has expanded its portfolio of services and solutions to become the leading provider for Microsoft's Agreement for Online Services-Government (AOS-G) licensing program.

Ben Curry, CTO at Summit 7, added "The Summit 7 team has always led the way by developing solutions that protect our customers and their sensitive data, and ultimately the United States Warfighter. To be recognized as the US Compliance Partner of The Year displays the fact that our team has worked extremely hard to provide an industry-leading portfolio built on Microsoft's Government Cloud."

Microsoft Inspire

July 19-20, 2022, the MSUS Partner Award winners will be featured during the Microsoft Inspire MSUS general session.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI. Summit 7 is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

