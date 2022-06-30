Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance is the Fastest Production Car to Race Up the Hill at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed's Timed Shootout

A testament to Lucid's breakthrough engineering, the 1,050-hp luxury EV sedan driven by Ben Collins was 100-percent stock, down to the standard low-rolling-resistance tires

NEWARK, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced that Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance was named the fastest production car in the Hillclimb Timed Shootout at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the new model made it first public appearance.

With professional driver Ben Collins, the original Stig , at the helm, a 1,050-hp Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance recorded a Hillclimb time of 50.79 seconds . Video of the full 50.79-second hillclimb run can be seen here.

Not only was it faster than every other production car at the event, but it also finished 12th overall in a competition field of 65 vehicles that included purpose-built track cars with motorsports pedigrees.

"This stunning result for the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which features some of the world's fastest cars, is yet another proof point of the prowess of Lucid's proprietary powertrain technology," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO & CTO for Lucid Motors.

This is all the more impressive because the car was 100-percent stock, from the glass canopy roof down to the low-rolling-resistance tires with which Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance is delivered to customers. Furthermore, the fastest production car at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed is the same U.S. electric luxury sedan that has an EPA-estimated range of 446 miles.

In addition to showcasing Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance, Lucid displayed two additional models at the event: Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance, with 1,111 hp (828 kW) and an EPA estimated range of 471 miles; and Lucid Air Grand Touring, Lucid's initial volume product, with 819 hp (611 kW).* The European version of the Dream Edition R is expected to offer an estimated 900 km* of range when it begins production, while the Dream Edition P will feature 1,111 horsepower (828 kW).Further information about Lucid's launch plans for Europe can be found here .

The year 2022 is shaping up to be a seminal year for Lucid on a global scale, with deliveries of Lucid Air Grand Touring and Grand Touring Performance in progress to customers in North America; the opening of the company's first European Studio in Munich, Germany; and the announcement of the company's first overseas manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia .

Photos and video from the event are available on www.lucidmotors.com/media-room .

Lucid Air is in preproduction for European market. Final specifications are not currently available. Ranges provided for European models are manufacturer's projected WLTP ratings when equipped with 19" wheels and are for informational purposes only. Official WLTP ranges may vary and will be announced when available. Driving range will vary in actual driving operation and may be influenced by other factors, such as driving behavior, environmental impacts, route conditions, etc.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA-estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are underway.

