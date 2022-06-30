Love Conquers All On the One Happy Island: Aruba to Host Fourth Annual Vow Renewal

Lovebirds of all ages will flock to Eagle Beach to renew their vows during a live ceremony

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's never too early or too late to renew your vows, especially on an island as romantic as Aruba. After a two year hiatus, the Caribbean's largest vow renewal returns for its fourth year of toes-in-the-sand romance. The renewal will take place on August 11, 2022, on Eagle Beach, this year's Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Awards Top Ten Best Beach in the World.

Source: Aruba Tourism Authority (PRNewswire)

At sunset, on the breathtaking shores of Eagle Beach, couples will recommit their love with a celebratory champagne toast surrounded by picture-perfect décor and local music inspired by Aruba's destination weddings. For the first time ever, the Vow Renewal Ceremony will be globally accessible for those unable to attend in person through a Facebook and Instagram live-stream, allowing couples to share this experience with loved ones back home. Couples can register to attend the vow renewal by visiting aruba.com/us/renew-your-vows-in aruba .

"Aruba is excited to once again invite couples to take part in this romantic tradition on island," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "We are honored that couples from around the world chose our One happy island as their destination of choice to celebrate their love and we are pleased to recognize those travelers through this ceremony. Aruba provides a stunning backdrop to any romantic celebration and is home to a plethora of experiences that compliment the occasion, we look forward to showcasing this to the group participating in the renewal this year."

Couples can also book a love-inspired vacation package , attraction deal, or take advantage of a retail discount from more than 11 on-island partners.

Hotel Packages

Boardwalk Boutique Hotel, Romance Package offers guests a stay including a romantic breakfast with mimosas on their patio by Eduardo's and choice of a romantic oceanfront dinner at Barefoot Restaurant or a Sunset Cruise for two, as well as complimentary late check out at 1:00 pm .

Courtyard by Marriott, Honeymoon Package offers guests a special five-night stay including a spacious king-bedroom, daily breakfast for two, turndown service, and a welcome bottle of sparkling wine. Starting at $895 , this romantic package also includes a candlelit dinner for two at Allegra Bistro Restaurant.

Divi Resorts , Romance Packages includes experiences at Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, Divi Dutch Village (includes an all-inclusive option), and Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort (includes an all-inclusive option).

Hilton Aruba Caribbean, Romance Packages features beachfront resort amenities and special activities curated just for you. This blissful romantic getaway features a sunset concierge dinner on the beach and an experience at the oceanfront Eforea Spa, in addition to a personalized 30-minute photo session just for two.

Hyatt Regency Aruba's, Elite Romance Experience invites guests to kick off their romantic stay with a welcome glass of champagne, before enjoying Regency Club Access for two (2) adults per day, a pool Cabana or Beach Tent, or 1st or 2nd row Beach Palapa per day and two Ocean Rafts per day. Additionally, the package includes a three course dinner for two, $100 casino credit, and pre-arrival consultation with the Romance Concierge.

Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino Aruba, You, Me, Aruba invites guests to enjoy accommodations in the Tradewinds Club, dinner for two at the beachfront Atardi restaurant, complimentary treats upon arrival, late check-out, and enhanced daily amenities.

Radisson Blu Aruba, Forever Honeymooning is offering a special where if you book three or more nights at the Radisson Blu Aruba guests will receive a special dinner at the Sunset Bistro, morning mimosas, reserved pool loungers and umbrellas, and decadent treats in your room.

Activities

Aruba I Do by Monforte Luxury Cruise includes $30 off per couple on luxury lagoon cruises and $40 off per couple on exclusive dinner cruises.

Passions On The Beach is offering a 3-course 'I Do!' menu to celebrate the occasion for $120 per couple that includes a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, with an option for a $100 champagne add on.

Aruba I do by Pelican Adventures gives vacationers a $20 promotional discount per couple on all Pelican-owned couples' water and land activities.

Retail

Diamonds International Aruba is offering $250 off any purchase at its Oranjestad location to celebrate the occasion.

For more information on the Vow Renewal and special discounts on hotel packages and experiences, please visit https://www.aruba.com/us/renew-your-vows-in-aruba and make sure to follow along on social, using the #OneHappyIsland hashtag and tagging @ArubaTourism.

About Aruba:

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba – One happy island – offers breathtaking beaches, diverse culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok National Park, and award-winning hotels and villas. A leader in innovation, the country was awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list due to its ambitious sustainability efforts. In today's ever-changing world, Aruba's 'Health and Happiness Code' safety protocols provide peace of mind, while still delivering a relaxing on-island experience. Located outside the hurricane belt, explore all Aruba has to offer, from romantic beach getaways, unique wellness experiences and more, on Aruba.com .

This material is distributed by Zeno Group, Inc. on behalf of the Aruba Tourism Authority. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

Contact:

Zeno Group

arubapress@zenogroup.com

Aruba Tourism Authority logo (PRNewsfoto/Aruba Tourism Authority) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aruba Tourism Authority