BlackBerry Radar Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Transportation and logistics businesses can now quickly procure and deploy asset monitoring solution across their entire fleet in AWS Marketplace

WATERLOO, ON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry Radar®, the company's intelligent, data-driven asset monitoring solution purpose-built for the transportation industry, is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

BlackBerry Radar is an easy-to-install, asset monitoring solution for trailers, chassis and containers that provides near real-time information around location, cargo status, motion, mileage, temperature, humidity, and door open/close status through an intuitive on-line dashboard. All data is transmitted and stored securely on a cloud platform, which maintains the privacy of user information at all times.

Providing fleet owners with unparalleled visibility into their operations to reduce costs and improve asset utilization, the addition of Radar to the Marketplace marks a further expansion of BlackBerry's offerings on AWS, which already includes BlackBerry's AI-Driven Endpoint Protection Platform, CylancePROTECT®, and BlackBerry® UEM, along with two of the company's secure communication solutions, BlackBerry® AtHoc® and SecuSUITE® for Government.

For transportation and logistics businesses, BlackBerry Radar is currently the only asset tracking and monitoring solution available in AWS Marketplace. This provides additional convenience and value to Radar customers at a time of supply chain bottlenecks that show no signs of letting up, and where timely and accurate data that can shed light on opportunities for improved asset utilization have never been more important. With BlackBerry Radar, transportation companies can better manage their assets and drivers to improve overall efficiency and profitability.

"Our customers want easy-to-use software that provides valuable insights into their fleet so they can unlock excess capacity they didn't even know they had," said Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM of BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry. "With our AWS Marketplace listing, transportation and logistics businesses can now seamlessly purchase and deploy Radar, immediately gaining unparalleled visibility into their operations with a view to boosting productivity and asset utilization, reducing costs and most importantly, improving services to their own customers."

Each BlackBerry Radar device is rugged, and takes only minutes to install, giving business owners virtually instantaneous access to a secure cloud-based dashboard. The solution includes everything necessary to start tracking mobile assets immediately including the device, cellular connectivity, dashboards, mapping, hosted cloud services and more.

For more information on BlackBerry's asset tracking solution please visit BlackBerry.com/Radar find us in AWS Marketplace here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

(519) 888-7465

investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited