Stagwell (STGW) Takes Home 18 Wins at Cannes Lions Awards 2022

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced a combined 18 wins at the Cannes Lions Awards 2022 (Cannes Lions), the global benchmark for creative excellence, as part of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the largest gathering in the creative marketing community.

Allison+Partners, Anomaly, Forsman & Bodenfors, and Observatory were among the winning agencies, in categories spanning Creative Strategy, Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility, Digital Craft, Brand Experience & Activation, Sustainable Development Goals, Pharma, Film and Film Craft, Creative Business Transformation, Design, Public Relations (PR), and Outdoor.

Cannes Lions Winners

Gold Lions

Creative Strategy – Breakthrough on a Budget: Forsman & Bodenfors + Visit Sweden "Discover the Originals"

Silver Lions

Creative Strategy – Travel /Leisure: Forsman & Bodenfors + Visit Sweden "Discover the Originals"

Pharma – Regulated: Direct to Consumer: Anomaly + Abbott "Now You Know"

Film Craft – Animation: Observatory + Chipotle "A Future Begins"

Film – Online Film – Retail: Observatory + Chipotle "A Future Begins"

Design – Special Editions & Bespoke Items: Forsman & Bodenfors + TRETORN "Sea Level Re-Boot"

Bronze Lions

Digital Craft – Motion Graphics Design & Animation: Observatory + Chipotle "A Future Begins"

Pharma – Regulated: Direct to Consumer: Anomaly + Abbott "Now You Know"

Film – Culture & Context – Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility: Observatory + Chipotle "A Future Begins"

Film Craft – Achievement in Production: Observatory + Chipotle "A Future Begins"

Film – Travel/Leisure - Forsman & Bodenfors + Visit Sweden – Discover the Originals

Stagwell Agencies Credited on Integrated Work With Non-Stagwell Agencies

In addition to the above, Stagwell global communications firm Allison+Partners supported PR efforts for several Budweiser and AB/In Bev Lions-winning campaigns in partnership with We The Believers, including:

Gold Lions

Outdoor – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility: Allison+Partners and Corona "Plastic Fishing Tournament"

Brand Experience & Activation: Allison+Partners and Corona "Plastic Fishing Tournament"

Sustainable Development Goals – Life Below Water: Allison+Partners and Corona "Plastic Fishing Tournament"

Silver Lions

Creative Business Transformation – Venture Creation & Design – Venture Models & Corporate Innovation: Allison+Partners and Budweiser Global "The Budweiser Energy Collective"

PR – Food & Drink: Allison+Partners and Corona "Sunbrew"

Outdoor – Live Advertising & Events: Allison+Partners and Corona "Plastic Fishing Tournament"

Bronze Lions

Direct – Corporate Purpose + Responsibility: Allison+Partners and Corona "Plastic Fishing Tournament"

"At Cannes Lions, Stagwell punched above its weight to take top accolades in creativity, digital expertise, and business transformation, proving once again our harmony of art and science drives results," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn.

"From the Speakers' Lounge to the panels and other marketing activations around the Croisette, Stagwell showed up big at our first-ever Cannes Lions as a company, and we're proud to come home with these esteemed awards that recognize the excellence of our teams," added Stagwell Chief Brand and Communications Officer Beth Sidhu.

Stagwell's agencies have won a total of 430 Cannes Lions Awards to date.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 12,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

