Sandvik announces a non-recurring charge for the second quarter related to Russia

Sandvik announces a non-recurring charge for the second quarter related to Russia

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated, Sandvik paused its business activities in Russia on February 28 due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Since then, the company has continuously been assessing and adjusting to the situation, and has taken the decision to wind down operations in Russia.

As a consequence Sandvik will record a non-recurring charge of about SEK 1 billion in the second quarter operating results (EBITA), of which SEK 0.7 billion is a write-down and SEK 0.3 billion a provision mainly relating to personnel costs. These costs will be treated as items affecting comparability. Following the write-down, total remaining assets related to Russia, excluding cash, amounted to approximately SEK 0.7 billion on May 31, 2022.

The wind-down process is ongoing and progressing in a controlled way, where Sandvik seeks to act responsibly towards its employees, and follows applicable regulations and sanctions. Depending on the progress of the wind-down procedures, additional costs may be incurred in the coming quarters.

In 2021, about 3.6 percent of Sandvik Group revenues was from Russian customers.

Stockholm, June 29, 2022

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact

Louise Tjeder

VP Investor relations

phone: +46(0)70782 6374

Johannes Hellström

Press and Media Relations Manager

phone: +46(0)707211008.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3593159/1598448.pdf Sandvik announces a non-recurring charge for the second quarter related to Russia

View original content:

SOURCE Sandvik