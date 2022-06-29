Marathon Oil Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release on Wednesday, August 3, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, August 4, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Kathy Sauve: 713-296-3915

Investor Relations Contacts:

Guy Baber: 713-296-1892

John Reid: 713-296-4380

