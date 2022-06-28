HUDOCK EMPLOYMENT LAW GROUP'S ROBERT HUDOCK NAMED "LEGAL VISIONARY"

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer defense law firm Hudock Employment Law Group announced today that Managing Attorney Robert Hudock has again been recognized as a 'Legal Visionary' in the second annual Business of Law magazine. The special supplement published by L.A. Times B2B Publishing focuses on trends and updates in the legal profession, and spotlights visionaries, attorneys that have "exhibited noteworthy achievements" over the last two years. According to the publication, the "Legal Visionaries" profiled were recognized as "standout attorneys" and selected based on their average success rate, settlements and verdicts won in the last three years, leadership positions within their firm and community and board affiliations and recognitions. This is the second time Hudock was featured in the magazine.

Robert Hudock founded Hudock Employment Law Group in 2015 to "deliver tailored legal services to California companies that thrive in vibrant, creative work environments," states the feature. His clients are often companies looking at new markets and competitive opportunities, that want to recruit the best talent available, while avoiding distracting workplace issues or lawsuits.

Hudock is a deeply experienced litigator with over 20 years of practice, and has devoted his career to employment law for businesses for the last 15 years. He spent several years in "Big Law" and has experience managing large litigation teams. According to the publication, "Hudock was drawn to the 'human side' of employment law, helping clients overcome challenges presented by difficult issues and sparing them the angst of conflict and worry."

"Known for his careful case analysis and preparation, thoughtful counsel, and leadership skills," says the profile, "Hudock is a disciplined advocate and tenacious litigator for his clients, and regularly finds creative solutions for legal problems deemed 'lost causes' by others."

Hudock handles all aspects of employment litigation. He litigates in state and federal court, on both single-plaintiff and class action matters, and handles claims before relevant state and federal agencies, including the California Labor Commissioner/DLSE and DFEH, and the federal Department of Labor and the EEOC. His successes include jury, bench, and administrative trials, and appellate litigation.

Active in his community and profession, Hudock belongs to several professional associations and groups. He is a frequent contributor on topics related to remote work issues and employment matters in a variety of publications including the Daily Journal, TechCrunch and Law360.

Hudock Employment Law Group provides employment litigation and counseling services to growth-minded companies in California, helping them protect their reputations and attract top talent. The firm has achieved successful results for clients in the areas of Wage & Hour, Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Wrongful Termination, and Employee Leave, and has provided solutions for his clients in many areas, including Workplace Management, and Employment Agreements, Policies and Procedures. For more information, please visit https://hudockemploymentlaw.com/

