GOODLIFE SURGERY CENTER NOW OFFERING INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY IN TOTAL KNEE REPLACEMENT WITH STRYKER'S MAKO SMARTROBOTICS™

Innovative robotic technology allows surgeons to personalize procedures to each patient in a state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center in Torrance, CA.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodlife Surgery Center is the first and only Ambulatory Surgery Center in the South Bay to offer Mako SmartRobotics™. This advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed.

Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase 189% by 2030, yet studies have shown that approximately 20% of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery. Mako Total Knee combines Stryker's advanced robotic technology with its clinically successful Triathlon Total Knee System, which enables surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy.

Mako SmartRobotics™ consists of three unique components – 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop™ haptic technology, and insightful data analytics. In clinical studies, Mako Total Knee demonstrated potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for opiate analgesics, less need for inpatient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, and improved knee flexion and soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.

"With Mako SmartRobotics™ for Total Knee Replacement, I know more about my patients than ever before, and I'm able to make fewer incisions. For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage; for others, greater bone preservation." said Dr. Jonathan Frank, M.D. of Goodlife Surgery Center. "Mako's 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient's unique anatomy, all before entering the operating room. During surgery, I can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments, while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan. It's exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip, and partial knee replacements."

"We are proud to be the first and only Ambulatory Surgery Center in our area to offer this highly advanced robotic technology," said Adam Weitzman, M.D., Owner and Medical Director of Goodlife Surgery Center. "This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding health care."

At Goodlife Surgery Center, you are our priority. Our center is certified to accommodate the surgical procedures and post-op care that you need.

Contact: Brittni Guyton / Goodlife Surgery Center (310) 543-7779 ext. 990 / PR@goodlife-medical.com goodlifesurgerycenter.com

