Novidea reinforces commitment to the UK and International Markets as a platform for growth

LONDON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novidea, the creator of the only cloud-native, data-driven platform that optimises the entire insurance policy distribution lifecycle, strengthens its commitment to the UK and International markets as it launches its new offices at the heart of the City, the world's leading centre for international insurance.

Novidea's CEO, Roi Agababa, launched the new office at a spectacular party for staff and partners last week. Commenting on the move, Roi said: "Novidea has enjoyed rapid expansion over the last few years and we decided to commit to London as our centre for international growth, mirroring 300 years of history and heritage in the great London Market."

The move to the new offices, in the stunning landmark building 'the Gherkin', highlights the importance of the London insurance market to Novidea as a platform for growth, in the UK and internationally. This follows Novidea's win of the prestigious 'Technology & Innovation Supplier of the Year' award at the Market People Awards.

Novidea already supports more than 100 customers, including agents, brokers, MGAs, and the London Market, managing more than 22 million policies across 20 countries, worldwide.

Ben Potts, UK MD, Novidea, said: "Novidea is an ambitious, fast-growth business and our team has a long heritage of success in the sector. Our willingness to shake up the status quo with our cloud-native, data-driven insurance platform has brought us some big Tier 1 brokers, MGAs, and insurer client wins. This, along with future growth projections, necessitates our move.

"At Novidea, our team of specialists work together as one integrated team, sharing knowledge and expertise, so the new office will promote a high degree of efficiency and, most importantly, help us to provide an even better service for our clients," he added.

Novidea is expanding to meet increased customer demand worldwide, from brokers, insurers, and MGAs, who are demanding digitalisation and e-trading to remain competitive and profitable.

The prestigious new premises will help to support Novidea's growing team, which has doubled in size over the last year, to better serve existing clients, as well as support further ambitious growth targets as it aims for continued expansion in the London, UK, and international markets.

Novidea is a leading provider of the only born-on-the-cloud, data-driven insurance platform that enables brokers, agents, and MGAs to modernize and manage the customer insurance journey end-to-end and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle. The Novidea platform, built to leverage the power of Salesforce's Big Technology, provides a complete ecosystem spanning every aspect of an insurance business. The platform's AI technology provides a 360-degree view of the customer and all stakeholders, enabling full integration between customer-facing policy transactions and the middle and back office. Brokers, agencies, and MGAs extract more value from their customer and policy data with actionable intelligence from any device, anywhere. Novidea turns data into insight at the point of need, enabling better-informed decisions and delivering greater customer value through products and services tailored to individual needs. Novidea, a member of MGAA and an ACORD partner, supports more than 100 customers, including agents, brokers, MGAs, and the London market, managing more than 22 million policies across 20 countries. For more information, please go to: www.novideasoft.com

