myDigitalOffice Acquires Datavision to Expand Hotel Performance & Analytics Footprint

BETHESDA, Md., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- myDigitalOffice (MDO), the world's fastest growing hotel performance management platform, today announced the acquisition of Datavision Technologies, an industry leader in hotel data analytics and business intelligence for luxury resorts.

myDigitalOffice + Datavision

Datavision's hospitality BI platform provides a 360-degree view into any hotel operation, enabling customers to create bespoke reports and dashboards that contain powerful insights that elevate operations and customer service levels to new heights. Datavision's tools, now combined with MDO's growing data lake, positions customers to have access to a state-of-the-art data & reporting platform.

"We're thrilled to welcome Datavision into the MDO family and couldn't be more excited for our amazing customers, like Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, and for our industry as a whole," shared Ali Moloo, MDO founder & CEO. "Together, we are the global category leader for holistic hotel performance management."

Datavision and myDigitalOffice customers will now benefit from the combined experience and strength of a globally dispersed team of over 250 people providing world class 24x7x365 support, and offering over 250 hotel system integrations.

Datavision Co-Founder & CEO, and 2019 HFTP Hall of Fame inductee, Sudharshan Chary added, "For over two decades, Datavision has been a pioneer and a passionate advocate for business intelligence in the hospitality industry. Our guiding principles have always been to deliver class-leading insights coupled with the very best white glove service to our customers who are distributed across the globe. Datavision and myDigitalOffice share the same customer-first philosophies and we cannot think of a better time to join forces with the team at MDO to accelerate the evolution of the next generation of data analytics."

Leveraging the alignment of myDigitalOffice and Datavision Technologies will enable hoteliers to automate and enhance reporting, benefit from real time BI insights, and focus more sharply on hotel guests to suit their ever-evolving needs. Talk to the myDigitalOffice team today to learn more.

About myDigitalOffice

myDigitalOffice (MDO) is the world's fastest growing hotel data platform, providing customers with centralized, digital access to all of their hotel's most critical documents and cross-functional performance metrics. The visibility, connectivity, and control delivered by our award-winning cloud-based dashboards, document management software and integrated data feeds allow teams to reach greater levels of productivity, budget and forecast, and reduce environmental impact while optimizing profitability. Learn more at www.mydigitaloffice.com.

About Datavision Technologies

Datavision is the premier business intelligence system for the hospitality world. Datavision's tools help customers corral data that is distributed across multiple systems and provide a 360 degree view of the business. As a result, hoteliers are able to run a more efficient operation. Real-time insights allow clients to provide top notch service to their guests by understanding their needs. Datavision is currently used around the world on 6 continents, including some of the world's most elite resorts and multi-property companies. To learn more about our business intelligence modules, solutions and how our customers use Datavision in their daily operations, visit www.datavisiontech.com.

Contact: Brenna Sansing, brenna@mydigitaloffice.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE myDigitalOffice