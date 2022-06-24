Smilegate Launches Global CBT for New Multi-Platform MMORPG, TeeTiny Online

TeeTiny Online, a space where players from all around the world can gather to play, is coming soon

TeeTiny Online, Smilegate Megaport's first MMORPG for a global community

Global CBT, one global server for all, auto-translation feature, gameplay possible with players from around the world

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilegate Megaport (CEO Ina Jang) has announced that it will hold a global CBT (Closed Beta Test, an anonymous pilot test) for TeeTiny Online, a new multi-platform MMORPG developed by TEENY.studio (Co-CEOs SeByoung Chae and HeeIl Yang), which will last for two weeks from June 23rd (Thu) until July 7th.

TeeTiny Online, Smilegate Megaport’s first MMORPG for a global community (PRNewsfoto/Smilegate Megaport) (PRNewswire)

TeeTiny Online is Smilegate's first MMORPG for a global community and was presented as a unique IP for the first time during the 2020 G-Star exhibition. Offering cross-platform gameplay on PCs and mobile devices, TeeTiny Online is highly accessible.

Its concept is centered around being "a space where players from all around the world can gather to play," thus TeeTiny Online uses a single global server and promotes a strong sense of community. TeeTiny Online is a story of adventure and battle revolving around a tower imbued with magical power.

In TeeTiny Online, players are not restricted to a single class; they can freely switch weapons to change their class and can strategize to figure out the best way to fight the monsters and bosses on each floor. They can also enjoy a variety of play modes from cooperating with other global players in real-time to PvP content. Moreover, AI-supported auto-translation will be added in various spaces like the garden and to support communities like factions and guilds in order to allow players to openly communicate and enjoy the game with other global users.

TeeTiny Online doubles the fun with its fantasy setting and comical elements including humorous costumes that players across diverse cultures will be able to recognize and relate to. It also supports low-spec devices as it aims to reach a wide range of casual and global players.

Smilegate Megaport's Department Head Jaydn Jeong "is very thrilled to introduce TeeTiny Online, a charming MMORPG which will allow players from all around the world to cooperate and compete in the same space." He added that "this CBT will help us lay the foundation for a globally integrated MMORPG with a community that players from around the world can enjoy together. We plan to speed up development, so please look forward to it."

During TeeTiny Online's CBT period, many rewards, including a crystal currency, will be available through login events and mission events. Information on the game, CBT, and events can be found on the official website (https://teetiny.game.onstove.com).

SOURCE Smilegate Megaport