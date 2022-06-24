Globant Announces Expansion to Canada With Toronto Office Opening

The new Canada facility joins others in the US and Mexico and consolidates Globant's presence in North America ; the local team will expand service offerings to regional clients in retail and financial services, among other industries

The company will add 200 new tech jobs in the region over the next three years

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, announced today its expansion into Canada with the opening of the company's first office in Toronto. This new business hub consolidates the footprint of Globant in North America, where the company has seven offices in the US and four offices in Mexico. Globant is already present in 19 countries with more than 24,500 Globers.

Globant's strengthening of its footprint in North America will enable the company to work with more leading global companies to accelerate its digital transformation journeys. Over the next three years, the company plans to invest more than $20M USD in the country, as well as recruit 200 professionals in Toronto with backgrounds in the latest trends and technologies, including AI and machine learning, gaming, data analytics, blockchain, and business strategy, among others.

"We have experienced explosive growth in the United States over the last few years, with increased leadership presence across the country. Now, we believe it's time for our company to expand to another key part of North America: Canada, and more specifically, Toronto," said Fernando Matzkin, Chief Business Officer for North America at Globant. "Globant's business is growing consistently alongside our portfolio of services and products. We want to be closer to actual and potential customers in order to understand the specific challenges and opportunities of their markets, and help them reinvent their businesses."

"In partnership with Toronto Global, Globant is expanding its presence to Toronto, where the company will be able to benefit from the highly skilled technical talent, booming business ecosystem, and competitive economic advantages the region offers," said John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto. "We are thrilled to welcome Globant's globally-renowned, digital-first company to our city, and know the company will be a perfect fit for the diverse, innovative, and committed spirit of Toronto."

"We are thrilled that Globant has chosen to invest in Canada. Today's announcement is proof that investors continue to choose Canada for our diverse, highly-educated, and growing tech talent pool," said Sara Wilshaw, Canada's Chief Trade Commissioner and Assistant Deputy Minister at Global Affairs. "As you may know, Toronto is one of the world's leading tech hubs, with an investment rate among the highest globally. In recent years, it has attracted significant attention from international investors, accelerators, and startups. These investments create jobs and contribute to impactful economic growth. Welcome to Canada, Globant!"

"Our ability to help companies across industries reinvent themselves – from healthcare and financial services to travel and hospitality – starts with our talent," said Nicolas Avila, Chief Technology Officer for North America at Globant. "We strive to find the most innovative, diverse, creative people to join our company, and we see our expansion and growth in Toronto as a strategic opportunity to do that, given the city's impressive and extensive history of technical excellence."

Across the world, Globers are offered the unique capability to create their career path by selecting the projects they want to work on from Globant's extensive portfolio of work with global brands. They are also provided access to continuous training and Globant's flexible, agile, and diverse working environment. This year, Globant was certified as a "Great Place to Work" in every country to which it applied – including the United States, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, and India – and was particularly recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The company also won Comparably awards for Best Company Culture, Best Company for Women, Best Company for Diversity, Best Company Outlook, and Best Company for Perks & Benefits.

This announcement aligns with the company's attendance at Collision 2022 in Toronto this week, where Globant CEO and Founder Martin Migoya spoke on the " Why is blockchain important for business? " panel.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

- We have more than 24,500 employees and we are present in 19 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

- We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

- We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

- We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

