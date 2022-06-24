AMZN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Amazon Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022

Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:45 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/amazon-com-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=29043&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Amazon between February 1, 2019 and April 5, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 5, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Amazon.com, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amazon engaged in anticompetitive conduct in its private-label business practices, including giving Amazon products preference over those of its competitors and using third-party sellers' non-public data to compete with them; (ii) the foregoing exposed Amazon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions; (iii) Amazon's revenues derived from its private-label business were in part the product of impermissible conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amzn-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-amazon-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-5-2022-301574496.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.