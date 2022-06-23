Leading research firm RegTech Associates launch Industry Expert Network

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RegTech Associates, a research firm specialising in the RegTech and RiskTech markets, today announces the launch of its Expert Network to deepen its expertise and further strengthen the services it offers to its many clients.

The Network brings together nine industry heavy hitters from several domains including financial crime, conduct risk, cyber, operational risk, blockchain and financial market infrastructures who will be on hand to provide input and advice to the RegTech Associates team.

RegTech Associates is the premium worldwide brand conducting research into the RiskTech and RegTech markets. The firm works with a wide range of technology providers, government bodies and regulators to provide research-led strategic advice on topics as varied as RegTech adoption, European market entry for Cyber scale ups and ESG regulatory and technology advice for financial institutions.

The Expert Network comprises the following people who are all leading authorities in their respective field:

Mark Cooke , Advisor to FinTech & Academia and Principal of Mores Risk Advisory

David Cowland , Head of Technology Services at Eliga Services

Gareth Evans , Founder, Digital Risk Advisors

Marc Fungard, Senior Managing Directors, Technical Services at K2 Integrity

Victoria Lemieux , Professor of Archival Science at the University of British Columbia's School of Information

Marta Lia Requeijo , Experienced Financial Crime Professional

Emma Parry , Senior Advisor on Conduct Risk and Culture, RegTech and FinTech

Prof Cameron Rogers , Head of Cyber and Information Security at BAE-Systems Air

Lilia Tira , Senior Consultant in Strategic Business Development

Jason Boud, Co-Founder and CEO of RegTech Associates explains why they are launching the Expert Network:

"As the RegTech and RiskTech markets continue to expand and mature, we are dedicated to ensuring we maintain our track record in providing deep subject matter expertise and evidence-based advice to our growing roster of global clients. This group of experts, all of whom are well-renowned in their own fields, now enables us to provide an unparalleled breadth and depth of knowledge and insight."

Explaining why he was keen to join the Expert Network, David Cowland says;

"RegTech Associates has the broadest view of the RegTech market that I have seen. As an advisor in this space, it seemed a natural fit to join up our knowledge, skills and experience. The Expert Network will complement RegTech Associates' strategy in the marketplace with individuals who have expertise across their taxonomy of RegTech companies"

About RegTech Associates

RegTech Associates is a research company using its analysis to provide strategic insight and advice to clients. RegTech Associates brings all sides of the market together to help RegTech and RiskTech vendors grow and regulated firms manage compliance more effectively. Founded in 2017, RegTech Associates is a privately held company based in London.

