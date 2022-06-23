EventsPass™ Announces Major New Customer Partnership

TACOMA, Wash., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EventsPass today announced they have been awarded the event show contracts for the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the Suncoast Boat Show, the Palm Beach International Boat Show, and the St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, as well as the Premiere Beauty shows in Orlando, Birmingham, and Columbus by the team at Informa, South Florida Ventures.

According to Randy Field, VP of Marketing for Informa, "the technology product fit provided by EventsPass empowers us to elevate the service and experience we provide to our exhibitors and attendees, while at the same time providing data insights, we have not historically had access to. This new approach to ticketing will allow us to offer our exhibitors the ability to capture leads in ways never before seen in the beauty and boating event industry. ."

Terri Kennedy, Director of Registration for Informa, went on to add: "we are a service-centric event producer interested in maximizing technologies to bolster our operations and overall show experience. The team at EventsPass understands how mission critical this is for us and the service and support they have provided us to date is brilliant."

EventsPass will be deploying their unified, mobile-first platform to provide digital tickets, credentialing, and LeadGen, the lead capture app allowing real-time data review and usage, to event attendees and exhibitors alike to deliver a seamless show experience rich in data capture. The EventsPass solution generates outcomes anchored in creating new revenue streams and meaningful ROI for all event stakeholders.

CEO for EventsPass, Stewart Buchanan, added: "Informa owns and operates some of the biggest shows in the World. Their level of sophistication and event excellence is the very reason our event software exists. We could not be more excited to be aligned with such an industry titan."

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and Melbourne, Australia, EventsPass is one of the world's leading event marketing and management platforms, built by Show Professionals, for Show Professionals.

