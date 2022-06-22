Marking Their 50th Anniversary, Digital and Artistic Pioneers Bridgeman Images Selects Emperia to Bring Image Archive to the Metaverse

The Virtual Gallery Will Provide Access to Over 4.5 Million Images Held by Top Galleries and Museums

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital and artistic Pioneer Bridgeman Images has selected Emperia, the leading virtual reality technology developer for the retail, fashion, and art sectors, to bring its image archive to the metaverse in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The virtual Gallery will provide access to over 4.5 million images that are held by top galleries and museums in 8,000 locations.

Bridgeman Images has created the virtual gallery in order to make art accessible to anyone, no matter where they are located. Some of the images in the gallery are currently showcased in physical locations around the globe including: The British Library, The Royal Collection, The National Galleries of Scotland and Wales, The MFA Boston, Christie's, and SFMOMA. Having worked with some of the top fashion and art brands in the world, Emperia has created virtual galleries that bring brands and art experiences to the fingertips of millions of people around the globe, through immersive virtual technology.

"We are excited to break barriers and limitations by bringing Bridgeman Images' artwork to the metaverse, making art available to anyone," says Olga Dogadkina, co-founder & CEO of Emperia. "It is an honor to be able to remove obstacles through technology and enable people of all ages, backgrounds, and locations the opportunity to experience the depth of their creativity."

Using Emperia's platform, museums and galleries can construct a virtual art experience, creating an immersive gallery in the metaverse. Emperia's brands and galleries typically see a 400% increase in engagement, coming from viewers worldwide.

"We wanted to mark our 50th anniversary with innovation and advancement," says Aretha Campbell, Senior Artist Liaison at Bridgeman Images. "By working with Emperia, our artwork receives a new layer of visibility, accessibility and interactivity, providing a cultural experience through technology."

The virtual gallery will be available online, starting June 22 at: https://www.bridgemanimages.com/en/

About Emperia

Emperia leverages virtual reality technology for the premium fashion and art sectors, providing a realistic virtual experience to consumers, one that communicates a brand narrative that is tailored for the unique environment of the virtual world. Virtual stores can be extended into the metaverse, further providing brands and their customers with branding cohesion and a seamless transition, from physical to virtual. Emperia's selected clients include leading brands such as Dior, Burberry, Christie's, Getty Images and others.

London-based, Emperia is the winner of the Plug and Play Brand & Retail Start-up Award and is a British Fashion Council Patron.

For more information, visit emperiavr.com .

About Bridgeman Images

Bridgeman Images celebrates 50 years as the leading specialists delivering fine art, cultural and historical media for reproduction. Founded by Harriet Bridgeman in 1972, Bridgeman Images has unlocked the treasures of the greatest collections in the world. With entrusted collections including those at The British Library, The Royal Collection, The National Galleries of Scotland and Wales, The MFA Boston, Christie's, SFMOMA and the National Galleries of Australia, Sweden and South Africa, Bridgeman Images has been a crucial platform in helping galleries and museums survive through cuts to the art world and the pandemic.

