magniX names aviation veteran John Saabas as Chairman

Saabas Brings Proven Business, Engineering and Operations Expertise to Electric Aviation Leader

EVERETT, Wash., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, today announced the appointment of John Saabas as Chairman of the Board from July 1. He is deeply familiar with magniX, recently serving as a company advisor and Chairman of magniX's technical steering committee.

Saabas previously served as Head of Engineering and Technology for Bombardier Transportation, where he led the company's global technology and product development activities. Prior to that, he was President of Pratt & Whitney Canada for a decade until 2019, gaining extensive leadership, engineering, and operations expertise throughout his tenure.

"I am excited at taking on a bigger role at magniX at a critical stage, as we advance from product development to certification and commercialization," said Saabas. "The future of the aviation industry lies in delivering sustainable solutions. magniX not only pioneered the market for electric propulsion, but also carved out early leadership through advanced technology and innovation."

John currently holds company and advisory board positions for several aerospace organizations and educational institutions. He earned a PhD in Aerodynamics from McGill University, and a Master's and Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo. In 2013, John received the CEO Sustainable Development award from the Quebec business publication, Les Affaires.

Realizing the Promise of Electrified Flight

"John's leadership in sustainability and deep experience in power plant technologies are a tremendous asset to magniX as the company commits itself to certification, an essential step to making electrified flight a reality," said outgoing chairman Dominique Spragg. "We have benefited from John's vision and expertise, and look forward to his leadership as Chairman."

Spragg, who has served as Chairman since November 2020, will remain an advisor to magniX.

About magniX

Headquartered in Everett WA, magniX is dedicated to enabling an era of clean and affordable commercial air travel with all-electric propulsion. magniX offers a range of revolutionary solutions including all-electric motors – which produce zero emissions and increased efficiency for various aviation applications. For more information, please visit www.magnix.aero

