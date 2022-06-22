Contrast Security Named to the Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Top 20 List

Contrast's Secure Code Platform Recognized for Industry Advancement and Support, Customer Testimony, Talent Development, and Inclusion Initiatives

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, today announced that it has been named to the Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Top 20 List. The exclusive group of top cybersecurity companies are determined by the most value to the market based on their technical innovation, analyst recognition, customer testimony, diversity and inclusion initiatives, talent development initiatives, and that give back to the cyber community.

"It is an honor to be recognized in 2022 Enterprise Security Tech's Cyber Top 20 List," said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Contrast Security. "With the speed and advancement of modern cyberattacks, organizations must be able to analyze their code in real-time with accurate scan results to save time chasing fixes and better prioritize which libraries are invoked at runtime. Gaining this ability enables DevSecOps teams to innovate faster, while accelerating digital transformation initiatives."

The Contrast Secure Code Platform is the only platform on the market that embeds intelligent agents directly into the code to enable developers to detect vulnerabilities during and post-production. The platform is recognized for its ability to leverage a new unified DevSecOps approach that delivers accurate, continuous results within the integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline and developer tools.

The Contrast Secure Code Platform also accelerates DevOps by removing security bottlenecks from application development. This includes delivering scan times 10x faster than the industry average and fixing code defects 45x faster. Contrast also reduces the noise of false positive alerts with 200% more accuracy, and helps scale security across all applications and throughout their lifespan without the need for specialized training and staff. It also provides runtime observability of application code in production to protect both known and unknown vulnerabilities from being exploited.

"The cybersecurity industry is going through an evolution right now," said Jack Campbell, Editor, Enterprise Security Tech. "The threat landscape is growing at a faster pace than organizations can keep up with – so companies need innovative tools and services that leverage automation and simplification to combat threats at scale. We're honored to be able to recognize these leaders for the value that they are bringing to the market and their contributions to the fight against cyber threats."

About Enterprise Security Tech

Enterprise Security Tech is a specialized cyber media company with a global presence. The Enterprise Security Tech blog is a cybersecurity blog written for CISOs, CIOs, and security-minded CEOs that brings together critical news, expert insights, and product information to help security leaders make informed business decisions. Enterprise Security Tech is also home to The Cyber Jack Podcast, which brings listeners the latest cybersecurity insights via security experts from around the industry. For more information about Enterprise Security Tech, visit our website.

About Contrast Security

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

