WebSafety, Inc. and Metalanguage Corp. Sign Letter of Intent

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. ( www.websafety.com ) (OTCMarkets: WBSI) today announced that it signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Metalanguage Corp.

Metalanguage Corp. is the creator of exciting AI based technology that is entering high growth vertical markets.

According to Rowland Day, CEO of WebSafety: "We are excited to announce this proposed acquisition. There are many vertical markets we intend to enter during the remainder of this year."

Mr. Day will release additional information during the coming weeks as they complete the acquisition.

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

Please visit www.WebSafety.com.

