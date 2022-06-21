Vasayo Welcomes New Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Dan Gubler

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasayo, LLC (Vasayo.com), a leading provider of nutritional and personal care products powered by Advanced Delivery Technology, has announced the appointment of Dr. Dan Gubler, Ph.D., as Vasayo's Chief Scientific Officer and head of the Vasayo Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Dan Gubler, Vasayo Chief Scientific Officer (PRNewswire)

Leading provider of nutritional & personal care products names new Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Gubler is a Caltech-trained natural-product chemist and former professor who has traveled to every continent discovering and researching bioactive compounds in plants and using them to help others. An expert on how natural molecules from plants can dramatically improve human health, Dr. Gubler has 16 patents granted or pending and has developed 70 nutritional supplements that gross $500 million in annual sales.

"As a user of Vasayo products, I benefit every day from the power of its science-based formulations created with Advanced Delivery Technology," Gubler says. "The vision and leadership of our founders, as well as the experience and credentials of Vasayo's Scientific Advisory Board are second-to-none. I am honored to join a company that I believe is pioneering the future of nutrition, and I look forward to helping Vasayo continue to become a significant name in health and wellness."

Over the course of his career, Dr. Gubler has been recognized with the DSA Visionary Award, the Schering-Plough Science and Innovation Award, the American Cancer Society Fellowship, the Eli Lilly Fellowship, and the Best Educator Award from Brigham Young University–Hawaii. He has also been inducted into the London Speaker Bureau and has spoken at over 150 events in 40 countries to audiences as large as 60,000. In addition, Dr. Gubler is the founder and host of "Discover with Dr. Dan: The Proactive Health Podcast," which is ranked among the top 50 nutrition podcasts in the world. He holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Colorado State University as well as a B.Sc. in biochemistry from Brigham Young University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gubler to Vasayo," says Daniel S. Picou, Vasayo Founder & CEO. "He has been a leading presence in scientific discovery throughout his career, and he also believes in spreading the message of direct selling as an avenue for entrepreneurial success. We believe Dr. Gubler is the right person to help ensure that our growing product line remains on the cutting edge of science and that our company remains a leading innovator of advanced delivery systems."

A strong advocate for discovering and utilizing nature's health secrets along with new compounds and novel formulations that promote health, Dr. Gubler is passionate about sharing actionable scientific information within the direct selling channel to improve individual health and transform quality of life for people around the world.

"In my thirty-plus years in direct selling, I've been fortunate to work with some exceptional scientists," says Dallin A. Larsen, Vasayo Founder & Chairman. "Dr. Dan Gubler's experience and passion for health stands alone. This partnership will prove pivotal in our mission to impact millions of lives around the globe."

About Vasayo

Vasayo is a privately-held direct sales company headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, that has been acknowledged as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Companies in the World by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) in June, 2019. For passionate people who seek abundance in life, Vasayo creates products that promote wellness, enhance beauty, and support daily renewal. Through the company's science, Vasayo maximizes the delivery of nutrients to the human body using liposomal technology and other advanced delivery systems. Through the company's mission to bless one million lives, Vasayo empowers its Brand Partners to change the world. For more information, visit vasayo.com and follow Vasayo on Facebook or Instagram .

Life Abundant (PRNewsfoto/Vasayo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vasayo