JELD-WEN® LAUNCHES AURALINE® TRUE COMPOSITE AS ALTERNATIVE TO VINYL AND WOOD WINDOWS AND PATIO DOORS

New contemporary line of composite windows and patio doors fills critical need in product spectrum for homebuilders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN ® (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, announced today its first shipments of Auraline® True Composite windows and patio doors, an innovative new product line that blends the beauty of wood with strength and durability that surpasses vinyl. Auraline products are GREENGUARD Gold certified and feature fresh, contemporary designs delivering crisp, clean lines that homeowners desire and builders want to use.

"Auraline True Composite by JELD-WEN combines the best features of wood and vinyl windows to deliver a truly superior product designed to fill a critical gap in the product spectrum for dealers and homebuilders," said John Krause, SVP & GM, North America at JELD-WEN. "The Auraline product line fulfills our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we're excited to make these next-generation windows the composite standard in our industry."

A new alternative to vinyl and wood, the products blend wood fiber with synthetic polymers and a co-extruded color to create a highly durable material that has the beauty and luxury of wood and requires no painting and limited maintenance. Auraline True Composite is twice as rigid as vinyl for improved strength and cleaner installation. Auraline products also come in PG35 standard, category-best PG50 and LC-rated options.

"Auraline delivers homeowners a luxury look for less, offering the beauty and efficiency of wood combined with the durability and ease of maintenance that is far superior to vinyl," said Caleb Standafer, Director of Strategy & General Manager for Auraline True Composite Windows and Patio Doors. "These windows and patio doors answer the call from homeowners who are demanding premium aesthetics at a more affordable price."

Slimmer sight lines are a signature of Auraline True Composite Windows and Patio Doors, with up to 28% more visible glass, providing homeowners with more natural light, which can reduce energy consumption from artificial interior lighting needs. The standard premium glass package also delivers nearly 40% more energy efficiency than industry basic glass packages, and with at least 30% of composite material coming from reclaimed sources, Auraline represents the next generation in composite windows and patio doors.

Builders and homeowners can choose a white or black finish, with a chestnut bronze finish slated to launch later this year. Coordinating hardware finishes are available in white, black and satin nickel; bronze hardware will launch alongside the chestnut bronze finish later this year. From modern to traditional looks, Auraline windows and patio doors are versatile to suit a variety of styles and operating type needs. Now available are:

Single- Hung Windows with a removable side-load bottom sash that lifts open vertically;

2 & 3 Panel Sliding Windows with sash that slide open horizontally; and

2 Panel Sliding Patio Doors available in multiple configurations to match the windows.

Coming in phases throughout the remainder of the year are:

Casement Windows , which are hinged at the side and open the full frame area;

Awning Windows , which are hinged at the top to open out from the bottom;

Direct Set, Geometric and Radius Windows , which enable wide-open views with minimal disruption;

Mulled Windows with continuous head and sill construction that improves performance in the field; and

3 & 4 Panel Sliding Patio Doors available in multiple configurations to match the windows.

Auraline True Composite products are available nationwide at select dealers. For more information, visit jeld-wen.com/auraline .

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina® and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia.

