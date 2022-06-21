APPRISS RETAIL INCREASES INVESTMENT IN APPRISS® SECURE AND LAUNCHES COACHING MODULE FOR EMPLOYEE EDUCATION

Exception-based Reporting Solution Extended for Omnichannel Retail

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appriss Retail, an industry leader in using data science to transform the consumer purchase cycle, today announced the company has extended its Appriss® Secure exception-based reporting (EBR) solution for omnichannel retailers and added several new features. This caps off an exciting year of investment in the Secure product. The new functionality was unveiled at the 2022 Appriss Retail Global User Conference in April and will be ready for demonstrations at the NRF Protect show in June.

The additions include an updated Secure Coach add-on module, a metrics-driven component to identify opportunities for associate improvement and allow store managers to own the education process. Using Secure Coach, store managers can have a direct impact on employee behavior: improving performance, reducing costs, and increasing customer satisfaction, while also retaining employees.

"Employee training and retention are critical in this labor market; we've heard that loud and clear from our retailers," said Vishal Patel, VP-Engineering of Appriss Retail. "Customer satisfaction is often related to employee skills, and we designed key performance indicator (KPI) metrics to identify and differentiate operational training issues from fraud indicators."

Other new or extended functionality resulting from Appriss Retail's investment in Secure include:

Ability to access ecommerce data for omnichannel exceptions and investigations

Six new certified digital video (CCTV) integrations to better allow the LP/AP department to benefit from the growth of video for in-store analytics (Bosch, Cognyte, Genetec, March Networks, Solink, Verint)

Use case specific searches and alerting to meet today's retail needs for self-checkout, anti-money laundering, and loss beyond POS

Outlier and anomaly detection artificial intelligence (AI) applied to multiple targets based on retailer-defined and industry-defined metrics

Improved reporting to combine metrics from all Appriss Retail solutions, including custom retailer data, to drive analytics across many departments in the organization

Additional functionality in the search/query engine to allow for business created queries

Enhanced workflow/work item experiences to improve useability, save time, add speed, and simplify investigations

"We all know that retail changed in 2020 and 2021, with a tremendous increase in online transactions," said Steve Prebble, CEO of Appriss Retail. "Secure has always been broader than POS exceptions generated in the store, and now the benefits of Secure in omnichannel AP/LP are much easier to access, leading to a larger impact on total loss."

About Appriss Retail

Appriss Retail, a division of Appriss Inc., provides artificial intelligence-based solutions to help retailers protect margin, unlock sales, and cut shrink. With more than 20 years of retail data science expertise, the company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform generates advanced analytical insights and real-time decisions that drive action throughout the organization, including operations, finance, marketing, and loss prevention. Its performance-improvement solutions yield measurable results with significant return on investment among retail store, ecommerce, and inventory functions. Appriss Retail serves a global base of leading specialty, apparel, department store, hard goods, big box, grocery, pharmacy, and hospitality businesses in more than 150,000 locations (brick and mortar and online) in 45 countries across six continents. For more information about Appriss Retail, visit https://apprissretail.com.

