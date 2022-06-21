Anritsu and Tektronix Demonstrate PCI-Express® 6.0

Base Specification Test System at PCI-SIG® Developers Conference 2022

ALLEN, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation President Hirokazu Hamada announces Anritsu is demonstrating its Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A series as part of a PCI-Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 Base Specification test system, along with Tektronix Inc.'s DPO70000SX real-time oscilloscope and silicon-proven Synopsys® PCI Express 6.0 IP. The demonstration will be conducted during the PCI-SIG Developers Conference at Santa Clara Convention Center, June 21-22, 2022.

Anritsu and Tektronix will demonstrate a PCI-Express® 6.0 base specification test system at the PCI-SIG® Developers Conference. (PRNewswire)

Anritsu to demonstrate a PCIe® 6.0 Base Specification test system at the PCI-SIG Developers Conference.

PCIe 6.0 utilizes Forward Error Correction (FEC) as a key technology to assure the integrity of 32-Gbaud PAM4 (64 Gbps), low-SNR signals affected by transmission path loss. The result is more complexity associated with evaluating devices under test (DUTs). The demonstration will highlight a more efficient testing solution using automatic Base Specification calibration and signal-quality evaluation by a Tektronix DPO70000SX real-time oscilloscope, combined with Anritsu's industry-first MP1900A supporting error-correction analysis to measure FEC symbol errors in real time.

In the demonstration, the Anritsu MP1900A will generate a stressed compliant signal calibrated by a Tektronix DPO70000SX oscilloscope based on PCI Express 6.0 Base Specification. The signal will be transmitted to the Synopsys PCI Express 6.0 IP to measure bit errors using the DUT internal error counter. Additionally, bit errors will be measured by the MP1900A PAM4 Error Detector in DUT Loopback mode. Using its FEC function, the MP1900A will analyze and display FEC corrected/uncorrected errors and post FEC error rate, while the Tektronix DPO70000SX real-time oscilloscope analyzes the signal waveforms from the DUT.

In addition to the PCIe 6.0 Base Test, a complete PCIe 5.0 LEQ test will be also demonstrated.

The Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A is a high-performance BERT for measuring high-speed computer interfaces, such as PCIe 6.0, PCIe 3.0 to 5.0, and USB3.2/4.0, as well as ultra-broadband communications interfaces, including 400 GbE/800 GbE. Due to its excellent test reproducibility and easy operation, the MP1900A is a PCI-SIG-certified instrument for compliance tests up to PCIe 5.0. The joint demonstration supporting the new PCIe 6.0 standard will help advance PCIe worldwide.

